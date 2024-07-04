WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism: Russia's Putin
Moscow has warmed relations with Afghanistan –– with which it has a complicated history after the Soviet invasion in the 1980s –– since the US exit from the country in 2021.
Afghan Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism: Russia's Putin
The Taliban have been fighting against Daesh-K in Afghanistan for years. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Taliban, a banned group in Russia, are Moscow's "allies" in fighting terrorism because they are in control of Afghanistan.

Moscow has for years fostered relations with the Taliban, despite being a banned organisation in Russia since 2003, and Putin last month called for Moscow to "build up" relations with the Taliban government.

"We must assume that the Taliban control the power in the country. And in this sense the Taliban are, of course, our allies in the fight against terrorism, because any authorities are interested in stability in the state they govern," Putin said in Astana on Thursday.

The Taliban have been fighting against Daesh-K in Afghanistan for years.

In March, Daesh-K killed more than 140 people in an assault on a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest terror attack in Russia for almost two decades.

Since taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have enforced an extreme form of Islamic law that effectively bans women from public life.

RECOMMENDED

Putin said that the Taliban have "taken on some responsibilities" but that there are still "issues that need constant attention inside the country and from the international community".

"I am sure that the Taliban are interested in everything being stable in Afghanistan," he added.

Moscow has warmed relations with Afghanistan –– with which it has a complicated history after the Soviet invasion in the 1980s –– since the US exit from the country.

But it has fallen short of officially recognising the Taliban government and what it calls the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

RelatedErdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe