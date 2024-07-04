TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to set up new satellite observation terminals abroad
Satellite operator Turksat to establish new ground terminals in Germany, Afghanistan, in addition to 6 already operating in Türkiye.
Türkiye to set up new satellite observation terminals abroad
The installation of new antennas and subsystems has been completed to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of the Ku-band, X-band, and other protocols. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 4, 2024

Türkiye’s growing satellite fleet has prompted the construction of new terminals abroad to improve the country’s observation capabilities, to be built in Germany and Afghanistan.

Efforts are underway to expand Türkiye’s satellite infrastructure and to carry out the frequency observation activities of its Turksat 5A and 5B satellites, as well as Turksat 6A, the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, set to launch into orbit next Monday from the US state of Florida.

The installation of new antennas and subsystems has been completed to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of the Ku-band, X-band, and other protocols.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s sole satellite operator Turksat currently has six observation stations in Türkiye and others in Germany and Afghanistan, to which the firm plans to introduce additions, as well as branching out to other countries to place terminals.

These terminals enable the measurement of satellit e landing power in the regions where they are put, as well as the effects of neighboring satellites.

RelatedTürkiye to expand TV coverage area via indigenous communications satellite
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe