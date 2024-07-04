WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 80 irregular asylum seekers drown off Mauritania's coast
A boat carrying 184 migrants capsizes with only 36 rescued, local media reports.
More than 80 irregular asylum seekers drown off Mauritania's coast
Local authorities continue to search for several missing individuals who were aboard the sunken vessel. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 4, 2024

More than 80 irregular asylum seekers have drowned off the coast of Ndiago city in southern Mauritania, according to local media.

A boat carrying around 184 people sank off the Mauritanian coast, the local Alakhbar news agency reported on Thursday.

"So far, 87 bodies have been recovered, while 36 survivors were rescued," the broadcaster said.

Local authorities continue to search for several missing individuals who were aboard the sunken vessel.

The majority of the migrants on the capsized boat were of Senegalese nationality along with migrants from other African countries, the news agency said.

RECOMMENDED

Mauritania is a major transit point for African asylum seekers seeking to cross into Europe.

Despite lacking specific statistics, authorities assert that their security strategy against irregular migration has been successful, with well-regulated and protected coastal areas and border crossings.

Last February, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced 522 million euros in aid to Mauritania to address irregular migration.

The North African country has also entered into agreements with several European nations to combat irregular migration, particularly with Spain.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays