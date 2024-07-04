More than 80 irregular asylum seekers have drowned off the coast of Ndiago city in southern Mauritania, according to local media.

A boat carrying around 184 people sank off the Mauritanian coast, the local Alakhbar news agency reported on Thursday.

"So far, 87 bodies have been recovered, while 36 survivors were rescued," the broadcaster said.

Local authorities continue to search for several missing individuals who were aboard the sunken vessel.

The majority of the migrants on the capsized boat were of Senegalese nationality along with migrants from other African countries, the news agency said.