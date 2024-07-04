There has been a sea change in the Arab League's approach towards Hezbollah.

Over the weekend, the League's assistant secretary-general Hossam Zaki said that the organisation no longer considered Lebanon's Hezbollah to be a "terror group."

The decision came after Zaki visited Beirut at the end of June and held talks with the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad. This marked the first contact between both sides in over a decade.

For years, tensions dominated the Arab League's relationship with Hezbollah. In early 2016, it classified Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation” and accused it of promoting extremism, sectarianism and meddling in countries' internal affairs.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have long viewed Hezbollah as an extension of Iranian influence in the region. But as relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia improve under a Beijing-backed normalisation agreement, resistance to Hezbollah has become difficult to maintain.

In addition to being a historic development, the removal of Hezbollah's terror tag is significant for several more reasons. Firstly, Arab states want to engage more directly with the Lebanese group to address concerns of a full-blown war with Israel.

Member states such as Egypt have grown increasingly alarmed over rising cross-border hostilities, and have baulked at US pressure to contain future spillovers.

Despite Washington's latest diplomatic efforts, top Israeli officials are pressing for a possible war with Hezbollah, making it critical for the League to exercise its own influence and prepare against any warlike scenario.

Taking no chances

Hezbollah's designation as a terrorist group meant the Arab League couldn’t directly engage with the group and address fears of a wider Lebanon-Israel war.

Until now, Egypt and Qatar have partnered with Western allies to warn Hezbollah against a wider war with Israel. But Hezbollah insists on a full-scale ceasefire in Gaza to end its cross-border attacks. That is an outcome that the United States has failed to induce so far.

However, direct engagement with Hezbollah could offer an alternative course for the Arab League. For instance, it could explore possible compromises in Hezbollah's ceasefire demands and support conditions for cross-border de-escalation with Israel.

Top Israeli generals are already pressing for a truce with Hamas, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to agree to a formal deal that entails complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

This is important because Hezbollah insists on troop withdrawal and formal ceasefire guarantees, and will likely have to demonstrate flexibility on one of these demands.

All this enables the Arab League to coordinate expectations on a future border truce through direct contacts with Hezbollah. Both sides have spoken against an all-out war in the past.

For Arab states, war is an outcome that could also strengthen Tehran's hold on Hezbollah and draw participation from Iran-aligned armed groups in the region.

"All options, (including) the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," wrote Iran's mission to the United Nations in a recent post on X.

Benefits of tactical engagement

For several Arab League states, group engagement with Hezbollah has individual perks.