Friday, July 5, 2024

1736 GMT — The head of Israel's Mossad has returned from Doha after an initial meeting with mediators trying to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoners swap deal, and negotiations will resume next week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that gaps remain between the sides.

1806 GMT — Biden will 'likely' meet Netanyahu during Washington visit: White House

US President Joe Biden will probably meet with Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli prime minister visits Washington this month, the White House said.

Netanyahu is scheduled to give a speech before Congress on July 24.

1804 GMT — Fire breaks out in Israeli settlement after rocket launched from Lebanon

A warehouse in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel caught fire due to a direct hit from a rocket launched from southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The official Israeli broadcaster, KAN, reported damage to the warehouse without specifying its extent. Another rocket landed in an open area in the Shlomi settlement in the western Galilee area, it added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the same settlement. Earlier, the group said it struck Israeli military sites, while Israel intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in one injury.

1757 GMT — UN 'deeply concerned' about increase in exchanges of fire across Israel-Lebanon border

The UN said it is "deeply concerned" about the increase in exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border, warning of the risk of a "full-scale war".

"The UN is deeply concerned at the increase in the intensity of exchanges of fire across the Blue Line yesterday, which heightens the risk of a full-scale war," the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"Escalation can and must be avoided. We reiterate that the danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflagration is real," it added.

The statement said a political and diplomatic solution is the "only viable way forward," underscoring the engagements between Lebanese officials and the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) as well as the UN Special Coordinator.

"We echo the appeals of UNSCOL (the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon) and UNIFIL urging the parties to immediately return to a cessation of hostilities and to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," it added.

1712 GMT — Gantz tells Netanyahu he will back any prisoner swap deal with Hamas

The leader of the Israeli opposition party National Unity, Benny Gantz, conveyed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his party’s backing for any agreement that would facilitate the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Gantz's office confirmed that he spoke with Net Netanyahu by phone to discuss the framework for returning the Israeli hostages from Gaza under the new proposed agreement with Hamas, according to Israeli Army Radio.

The office said in a statement that Gantz’s party “will provide full backing to any responsible deal that will lead to the return of the hostages.”

The "Unity of the Nation" party, represented in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), could provide crucial support for the agreement's approval. The backing could come from the party’s seats in the Knesset if the agreement is put to a vote for approval, the statement added.

1556 GMT — 'How can we remain silent': UN rapporteur on Gaza famine

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine has questioned how the world could remain "silent" or "indifferent" on the situation in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023 has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, and rendered most of the population homeless and hungry.

In a post on X, Francesca Albanese said: “6-months Fayez Ataya & 13-year-old Abdulqader Al Serhi are two of the latest victims of the FAMINE that Israel's STARVATION campaign has caused in Gaza."

"How can we remain silent, indifferent, or inactive in the face of this abominable injustice, and not feel hypocritical when commemorating the victims of any other genocide?" she questioned. According to the latest UN-partnered IPC report on hunger levels, 96 percent of the population – some 2.15 million people – face acute food insecurity at a "crisis" level or higher.

1545 GMT — Hamas rejects non-Palestinian plans for Gaza's future

Hamas has said that it rejects foreign intervention that seeks to flout Palestine’s will for the future of Gaza.

In a statement, the group declared its refusal of "any plans, projects, or proposals that aim to bypass the Palestinian will regarding the future of Gaza, and any statements or positions that support plans to bring foreign forces into the region under any pretext or justification."

"Ruling Gaza after repelling the (Israeli) aggression is a purely Palestinian matter, to be agreed upon by all sectors of our people, who will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of external solutions that undermine our fundamental rights to freedom and self-determination," the statement added.

1316 GMT — Seven killed in Israeli West Bank raid: health ministry

Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians — with Hamas claiming five as members — in a raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, officials said.

At least 14 Palestinians have now been killed in Israeli operations this week in the West Bank, where the Gaza war has fuelled tensions in October.

The Israeli military said the raid was carried out to find "militants" behind an attack last week in which an Israeli captain was killed. Hamas said one of the latest seven dead was a "commander" in the group.

The Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said the seven dead were aged from 19 to 54. A Hamas statement said five of the "martyrs" were members of the group that rules Gaza. One, Ahmed Mahmud Al Aridi, 30, was named as a Hamas "commander".

1300 GMT — Qatari emir reiterates his demand to halt Israeli war on Gaza

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has emphasised his country’s efforts to halt the Israeli war on Gaza, describing the conditions there as tragic, Qatar News Agency reported.

During his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the emir affirmed that Qatar seeks to stop the war by finding a solution, stopping the fighting, and releasing hostages held in Gaza.

The situation in the enclave is tragic and difficult, and we need the world's efforts to stop this war, he said.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Warsaw from Astana, Kazakhstan where he attended a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

1255 GMT — Israel's decision to 'legalise' settlements violates int'l law: Türkiye

Türkiye has said that Israel's decision to "legalise some settlement outposts and to "approve new housing units in the occupied West Bank are flagrant violations of international law."

"These steps indicate that Israel is trying to make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement called on the global community to take "a firm and principled stand against Israel's attempts to normalise the occupation."

1026 GMT — Bodies of 14 Palestinians retrieved from southern Gaza rubble

Bodies of at least 14 Palestinians were retrieved from the rubble wreckage in Rafah, south of Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

The sources said they received 14 bodies of Palestinians from areas in the west of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

At least 10 of those bodies were decomposed and unidentifiable, medical sources added.