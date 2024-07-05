While Americans were celebrating the July 4 holiday with fireworks and feasts, President Joe Biden vowed to keep fighting despite calls for him to bow out of the 2024 election race, saying at an Independence Day celebration at the White House he's "not going anywhere."

Late on Thursday, the 81-year-old president, responding to a supporter who told him to "keep up the fight," said: "You got me, man. I'm not going anywhere."

Biden has struggled since last week's debate to tamp down panic among his party, but he won the backing on Wednesday of Democratic governors who gathered for an emergency meeting with him at the White House.

However, a new and potentially damaging wrinkle emerged on Independence Day, with The New York Times reporting Biden told the governors he needs more sleep and plans to curtail public events after 8:00 pm.

The revelation was according to two participants in the meeting, the Times said, and could further fuel rumblings within the party about finding a replacement candidate for November's election.

With polls showing Republican Trump extending a narrow lead after last week's debate, Biden finds himself under pressure as never before to demonstrate his capacity to lead.

"I had a bad night," Biden acknowledged to Wisconsin's Civic Media in a pre-recorded radio interview that aired on Thursday.

"I screwed up. I made a mistake," he added. "That's 90 minutes on stage. Look at what I've done in 3.5 years."

The White House has insisted Biden is "absolutely not" stepping down.

'Not going anywhere'

Biden himself sought to appear determined he was staying in the race, telling his radio interviewer: "When you get knocked down, you just get back up."

A little later, Biden addressed the crowd again before the traditional fireworks display.

"We got to do what our founders did — show the world we're a nation of dignity, honour, and just devotion to one another," he said, in rare remarks without a teleprompter.

However more calls continued to come in on Thursday for Biden to step aside, heaping pressure on his upcoming engagements which include a prime time interview with ABC News on Friday and a press conference during the NATO summit next week in Washington.