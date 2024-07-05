The World Health Organization chief has warned that a dire lack of fuel in Gaza could have a "catastrophic" impact on already devastated health services in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Further disruption to health services is imminent in Gaza due to a severe lack of fuel," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

The UN health agency cautioned that only 90,000 litres of fuel entered Gaza on Wednesday — even as the health sector alone needs 80,000 litres daily.

This is forcing WHO and its partners working in Gaza "to make impossible choices", Tedros said.

Gaza is completely sealed off and everything that enters it is controlled by the Israelis.