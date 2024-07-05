WORLD
World leaders react to Labour's victory in UK election
International leaders and officials congratulate Keir Starmer on a "historic election victory" after his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory.
European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Starmer on a "historic election victory" and said he looked forward to working with London under a Labour government. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2024

Keir Starmer will become Britain's new prime minister, after his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory.

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the poll, which brings an end to 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule on Friday.

Here are some reactions to the election result:

European Union

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Starmer on a "historic election victory" and said he looked forward to working with London under a Labour government.

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Ka ja Kallas — the EU's next foreign policy chief — echoed the congratulations and stressed "the UK's commitment to our common security".

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Starmer on his party's "convincing" election win in Britain, and said the two countries would "continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin".

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the incoming prime minister and said his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on key areas including security, technology and climate.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Britain's Labour for its victory, saying that Starmer will be a "very good" prime minister for the country.

"I know Keir Starmer personally, we have often spoken and met. He will be a very good, very successful prime minister. I am convinced about that," said Scholz.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris passed on his congratulations for a "comprehensive victory in the UK election", writing on X: "I look forward to working with you as close neighbours and friends."

Israel

Israel's President Isaac Herzog sent his "warmest congratulations" to Starmer.

He said he looked forward to "working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom."

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated his "friend" Starmer on his "resounding election victory", and said he was looking forward to "working constructively" with the incoming government.

Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens was "ready to work together to further deepen the close friendship and cooperation between our countries".

Norway

Norweigan Prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said on X he was "forward to continuing our close cooperation between UK and Norway, including on the energy transition, our common security and trade".

Sweden

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X that the "Swedish and British strategic partnership is stronger than ever".

Finland

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo sent "heartfelt congratulations" to Starmer, adding that the UK is "amongst Finland’s most important security and economic partners."

