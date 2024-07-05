Keir Starmer will become Britain's new prime minister, after his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory.

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the poll, which brings an end to 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule on Friday.

Here are some reactions to the election result:

European Union

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Starmer on a "historic election victory" and said he looked forward to working with London under a Labour government.

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Ka ja Kallas — the EU's next foreign policy chief — echoed the congratulations and stressed "the UK's commitment to our common security".

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Starmer on his party's "convincing" election win in Britain, and said the two countries would "continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin".

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the incoming prime minister and said his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on key areas including security, technology and climate.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Britain's Labour for its victory, saying that Starmer will be a "very good" prime minister for the country.

"I know Keir Starmer personally, we have often spoken and met. He will be a very good, very successful prime minister. I am convinced about that," said Scholz.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris passed on his congratulations for a "comprehensive victory in the UK election", writing on X: "I look forward to working with you as close neighbours and friends."