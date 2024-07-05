TÜRKİYE
UEFA's politically motivated ban on Demiral draws much criticism
"This decision has reinforced the perception that prejudiced behaviour towards foreigners is increasingly prevalent in some European countries," says the Turkish foreign ministry.
Türkiye's Football Federation (TFF) is working on an appeal against the ruling. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 5, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep regret over UEFA's decision to suspend national team player Merih Demiral, following an incident in a recent match.

UEFA has banned Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for two matches due to Demiral's "Grey Wolf" gesture while celebrating a goal at EURO 2024 in the match with Austria on Tuesday.

"This decision has caused deep disappointment among our citizens, both within Türkiye and abroad, and has reinforced the perception that prejudiced behaviour towards foreigners is increasingly prevalent in some European countries," the ministry stated on Friday.

It added that international sports events are designed to bring societies and countries closer together.

Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye, has also expressed his disapproval of UEFA's ban, calling for a review of the decision, emphasising the need for fairness and understanding in sports.

Yilmaz said in an X post shared on Friday that "The UEFA decision to ban our national football player Merih Demiral for two matches is unacceptable."

RECOMMENDED

"We expect the decision to be reviewed liberally and fairly and the defence file to be examined seriously," the Turkish vice president said.

"The excitement and beauty of football should not be overshadowed by political decisions," Yilmaz added.

The decision, if it stands, means Demiral, 26, a former Juventus and Atalanta player, cannot play against the Netherlands in a Saturday quarterfinal match, and will also miss the EURO 2024 semifinals if Türkiye goes forward. In Tuesday’s match which Türkiye won 2-1, Demiral scored both of the goals.

A national team player since 2018, Demiral has scored four goals in 48 international caps for Türkiye.

The decision, related to Demiral's actions during the EURO 2024 Round of 16 match against Austria has drawn much criticism.

Türkiye's Football Federation (TFF) is working on an appeal against the ruling.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
