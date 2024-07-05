Türkiye has said that Israel's decision to 'legalise' some settlement outposts and to 'approve' new housing units in the occupied West Bank are flagrant violations of international law.

"These steps indicate that Israel is trying to make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

The statement called on the global community to take "a firm and principled stand against Israel's attempts to normalise the occupation."