TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Legalising' settlement outposts in West Bank violates int'l law — Türkiye
"These steps indicate that Israel is trying to make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
'Legalising' settlement outposts in West Bank violates int'l law — Türkiye
The Israeli Cabinet last week approved steps proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at "legalising" settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. /Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 5, 2024

Türkiye has said that Israel's decision to 'legalise' some settlement outposts and to 'approve' new housing units in the occupied West Bank are flagrant violations of international law.

"These steps indicate that Israel is trying to make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

The statement called on the global community to take "a firm and principled stand against Israel's attempts to normalise the occupation."

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli Cabinet last week approved steps proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at "legalising" settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's official broadcasting authority KAN reported on June 28 that the Israeli Security Cabinet approved Smotrich's plan to counter the Palestinian statehood recognition and actions against Israel in international courts.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal and are usually occupied by hardline right-wing Israelis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief