When France’s far-right candidates swept up 33 percent of the votes in the first round of the snap parliamentary election last week, the country – and the world – practically braced for the long-anticipated ascension to power for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party.

As the country readies for crucial second-round voting on Sunday, the unfolding scenario indicates that Pen’s party—Rassemblement National, or RN in French—will face an even stiffer challenge from the far left and President Emmanual Macron’s centrists.

The final outcome could swing either way, analysts say, as France heads to what has been described as one of the most crucial elections in recent times.

Many analysts faulted Macron for calling snap elections, which saw his centrist party lose crucial numbers in parliament—the National Assembly.

Besides the RN, the New Popular Front (NFP)—a largely leftist alliance of far-left to moderate Socialists—made substantial gains to place second with 28 percent of the vote share, while the French president’s centrists fell to a dismal third place with nearly 21 percent.

The first round elected only 72 members out of the total 577 seats in the parliament, with 39 seats for the RN and 31 seats for the NFP. The majority mark is 289 seats.

This means that the second round will determine the shape of the National Assembly and the newly-formed election alliances between the leftist bloc and centrists can wreck the far-right’s calculations for clinching a long-awaited victory.

At least 221 candidates from both leftists and centrists pulled out from Sunday’s election to avoid three-way contests that would help split anti-far-right votes.

This last roll of the dice might yet save the day for Macron and save his party from certain defeat.

“Initially, Macron’s centrists had the idea of going for nini, that is neither/nor in English….which means neither (with) the extreme right nor (with) the left,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium.

In the past, many centrists under Macron’s leadership had used a political strategy of "assimilating the whole left", including the moderate Greens and the Socialists to the extreme left France Unbowed party, to create a perception that they are standing against two dangerous political ideologies, the far-right and far-left, says Gemenne.

But when the three leftist parties formed a pre-poll alliance and came second, many observers, as well as voters, thought that the centrist strategy had backfired as both the far-right and leftist bloc increased their share of votes at the cost of against Macron’s Together alliance in the first round.

Shifting alliances

After the first round, many thought that “it was silly of Macron to assimilate the whole bloc to the extreme left” because they began considering that “the extreme right was indeed far more dangerous” than the leftist bloc, Gemenne tells TRT World.

The first round saw the highest turnout rate of nearly 60 percent ever since France’s 1986 legislative election.

As a result, Macron’s centrists finally decided to join “the so-called Republican front that is a kind of alliance to block the way to the extreme right and to make sure that they don't have the majority in parliament,” says the professor.

Through this week, 132 candidates from the leftist NPF and 83 centrists withdrew from the second round to support each other in the final stage of the parliamentary election against RN competitors. This has also altered the results of surveys’ initial estimates that the RN could claim as many as 300 seats well beyond the 289 threshold of the parliamentary majority.

“A relative majority” is possible for the RN, says Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, a French professor of history-geography and a researcher in geopolitics at the Thomas More Institute.

“But it would be much more difficult to get an absolute majority. The leadership would have to establish a platform with some Les Républicains (LR) MPs and ‘divers droite’ MPs,” he tells TRT World.

Divers droite, a French term meaning miscellaneous right, refers to independent centre-right or right-wing candidates who are not affiliated with any big party.

The Les Républicains (LR), a mainstream conservative party, is now in tatters as its leader Eric Ciotti has joined the RN despite fierce opposition from other leading members.

The RN already declared that it will not form a government if they do not have an absolute majority.