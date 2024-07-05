Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's gateway to the world, has won the "Best Airport" award in the category of air hubs, welcoming more than 40 million passengers per year by the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

IGA Istanbul Airport shared the award with Rome Fiumicino Airport, last year's winner, with the same score, according to a statement from the mega air hub on Friday.

Selahattin Bilgen, CEO of the airport, said: "We are always looking for new ways to exceed the expectations of our guests at the airport in the areas of sustainability, accessibility, innovation and technological advancement."

Last year, Istanbul Airport served more than 76 million passengers, marking a hike of 18 percent from a year earlier.