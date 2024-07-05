Turkish intelligence has apprehended suspects who made provocations against the Turkish flag in northern Syria, security sources said, following anti-Turkish protests in northern Syria, sparked by recent incidents targeting Syrian migrants' homes and businesses in Kayseri and other cities.

During these protests, Turkish flags were burned, Turkish-plated vehicles were attacked, and attempts were made to provoke Turkish soldiers, the press release by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization stated on Friday.

Provocations targeting Türkiye took place in northern Syria following incidents against migrants in Türkiye’s Kayseri province and some other provinces on June 30.

In response to these attempts, MIT, along with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defence, and law enforcement, intervened to apprehend those responsible and prevent further escalation.

"The Turkish flag is sacred to us, symbolising our independence earned through the blood of countless martyrs. Those who dare to provoke it have been apprehended," the intelligence organisation expressed.

Related Türkiye seeks to end Syria war, ensure safe return of refugees - Altun

Perpetrator of the attack on the Turkish flag