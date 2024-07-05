A defiant Joe Biden has told supporters he would stay in the White House race and beat Donald Trump, as he readied for a crucial TV interview to persuade doubters of his physical and mental fitness for a second term.

With his reelection bid in peril, and an apparent rebellion from some nervous Democratic donors, the one-to-one with the ABC network has been hyped as the most consequential of the 81-year-old's long career.

It comes after Biden's disastrous campaign debate last week with Donald Trump triggered panic within his Democratic Party and calls for him to pull out of the race.

The Biden campaign has pushed back hard on any suggestion he may withdraw, and just hours before the ABC interview it released an aggressive campaign travel schedule for the rest of July.

Appearing at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, the president delivered an energetic stump speech, unequivocally declaring, "I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump."

As supporters cheered, he went on the attack against his rival.

"Let's focus on what really matters," Biden said, reading from teleprompters. "We're running against the biggest liar and the biggest threat... to our democracy in American history — that's not hyperbole."

'This is realism'

Post-debate polls have shown Biden's pool deficit widening, and at least three of his party members in Congress have now called on him to step aside, as have several major newspapers and a raft of Democratic-supporting political commentators.

Wealthy Disney heiress and Democratic supporter Abigail Disney, told CNBC she plans to withhold donations to the party until Biden drops out, saying bluntly that "if Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose " in November.

"This is realism, not disrespect," she said.

Biden has not spoken publicly without a teleprompter since the debate, other than some brief remarks.

Friday's interview with ABC presenter George Stephanopoulos, set to be recorded in Wisconsin, will be a key moment for Biden to try to dispel the worries and reset expectations.