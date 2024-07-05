Donald Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, a sweeping federal government overhaul proposed by his longtime allies and former administration officials, a decision that came after the think-tank leader behind the programme hinted at a potential "second American Revolution."

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump posted on his social media website on Friday.

"I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying, and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

Trump has detailed his own agenda for government reform if re-elected, proposing the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history and considering tariffs on all imports.

His campaign has previously warned outside allies not to presume to speak for the former president and suggested their transition-in-waiting efforts were unhelpful.

The Heritage Foundation think-tank is spearheading Project 2025 — a conservative initiative aimed at implementing significant government reforms, alleging corruption by the left-wing.

Project 2025 outlines a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a plan to reportedly fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists.

There are four pillars the project aims to build upon:

— Restore the family as the centrepiece of American life and protect children.

— Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people.

— Defend the nation's sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats.

— Secure the God-given individual rights to live freely — what the US Constitution calls "the Blessings of Liberty."