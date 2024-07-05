After advancing further than ever in World Cup qualifying, Palestine are determined to host a game for a change.

The Palestinian football association has proposed playing games in the third stage of its Asian qualification campaign in the illegally Israeli-occupied West Bank and already has support from a number of its opponents, starting against Jordan on September 10.

The Palestinian team progressed through the second round of continental qualifying for the first time in its history in June but, because of the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza, staged its "home" games in nearby Kuwait and Qatar.

"Playing at a neutral venue isn't permanent and was never meant to be so," Susan Shabali, the PFA's deputy president, told The Associated Press. "Faisal Al-Husseini is ready to host."

The 12,500-capacity Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium is situated in the occupied West Bank town of Al Ram.

In 2019, it hosted the team's last competitive home game, a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia that ended 0-0.

"We hope that all goes well," Shalabi said, adding that there'd been "no objections" from FIFA, football's international governing body, or the Asian Football Confederation.

'On its land, among its fans'

The Palestinian team's success has been remarkable during the war and the fact it has played dozens of games on the road since 2019, and the players have had to move for safety and seek overseas contracts.

While there is little football currently being played in the territory, most players in the Palestinian roster belong to clubs in foreign leagues. The most recent roster saw coach Makram Daboub select players based in countries including Sweden, Belgium, Libya, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

Mohammed Rashid, who plays club football for Bali United in Indonesia, told reporters in Perth last month ahead of the second-round finale against Australia that the hardest part of competing in international competition was not being able to play at home.