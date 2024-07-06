US President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, has used a highly anticipated TV interview to suggest he is the most qualified candidate to be president while blaming his disastrous debate performance on a "bad episode".

Biden repeatedly rejected the notion of taking an independent medical evaluation in Friday's interview that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office.

"Look, I have a cognitive test every single day," Biden told ABC's George Stephanopoulos, referring to the presidential tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job. "Every day, I’ve had tests. Everything I do," the US president re-iterated strongly.

Biden made it through the 22-minute interview without any major blunders but it appeared unlikely to fully tamp down concerns about his fitness for another four years and his ability to defeat Donald Trump in November.

The drawn-out spectacle could benefit Biden’s efforts to remain in the race by limiting the Democratic party’s options to replace him.

Related Ahead of key TV interview, Biden vows to stay in race to White House

During the interview, Biden insisted he was not more frail than he was in 2020. He said he undergoes "ongoing assessment" by his personal doctors and they "don't hesitate to tell me" if something is wrong.

As for the debate, "I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing," Biden said.

Biden suggested that Trump’s disruptions — while standing just a few feet from him — had rankled him: "I realised that, even when I was answering a question and they turned his mic off, he was still shouting and I let it distract me. I’m not blaming it on that. But I realised that I just wasn't in control."

Asked how he might turn the race around, Biden argued that one key would be large and energetic rallies like the one he held on Friday in Wisconsin. When pressed that Trump routinely draws larger crowds, the president laid into his opponent.

"Trump is a pathological lair," Biden said, accusing Trump of bungling the federal response to the Covid pandemic and failing to create jobs. "You ever see something that Trump did that benefited someone else and not him?"