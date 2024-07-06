The unnecessary controversy over famous Turkish footballer Melih Demiral's celebration at Euro 2024 is rooted in ignorance about Turkic culture, as the symbol is one of immense historical significance and has "nothing to do with racism," according to a Turkish historian.

Turkish footballer Demiral's celebration at the European Championships, in which he formed the shape of a wolf's head with his fingers, known as the grey wolf sign in Turkic culture, has been the target of German officials' complaints. The celebration quickly ignited controversy and debate over the gesture, yet much of it ill-informed.

Urged by German officials, European football's governing body launched an unwarranted investigation over the sign given by Demiral during Tuesday's EURO 2024 clash between Austria and Türkiye.

Ahmet Tasagil, a professor at the Turkish Language and Literature Department at Istanbul's Yeditepe University, emphasised the historical significance of the symbol for Turkish people.

"The wolf symbol is one of the most important symbols of the Turks," Tasagil told Anadolu Agency.

"All Turkic tribes living in Central Asia used this symbol during the fourth and fifth centuries. It was first used by a Turkic tribe called the Wusuns in 174 BC. By the fourth and fifth centuries AD, the wolf motif was adopted by the Turkic tribes known as the Kao-Ch'e."

The symbol gained legendary status during the establishment of the Turk Kaganate in AD 552, he said.

"It was like the official document of the state. During the Gokturk period, princesses even used the grey wolf as a title. Therefore, it has nothing to do with racism; it is a historical symbol."

Guiding figure representing wisdom

He elaborated on the context in which the wolf symbol was used throughout Turkish history.

"In the Ergenekon epic (from around 330 BC), the wolf is seen as a guide and leader. There's also a belief from the Gokturk period that the Turks originated from a wolf."

Tasagil highlighted that sources from the 12th and 13th centuries mention that the Turks, upon arriving in Anatolia, followed a wolf, according to Armenian, Syriac, and other Middle Eastern legends.

"For the Turks, the wolf is a guiding figure, representing wisdom, strategy, and rescue in difficult times."

"When the Republic of Türkiye was established (in 1923), the wolf appeared on national currency, in newspapers, on the emblems of national institutions," he noted.

"Turkish state tradition has been very well represented by the Republic of Türkiye from past to present, and we never lost our independence, namely during the Seljukids, the Anatolian Seljuks" – pre-Ottoman Turkic civilisations – "Ottoman Empire, and the Republic of Türkiye eras. So, it's normal for this symbol to still live on in the Republic of Türkiye.