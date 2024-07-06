Hamas has accepted a US proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source has said.

The group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout a first six-week phase, the source told Reuters anonymously because the talks are private.

Israel's war on Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.