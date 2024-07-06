In a post-election message, Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian has said citizens' cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

In a statement, Pezeshkian said on Saturday: “Dear people of Iran, the election is over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation.”

“The difficult path ahead will not be smoo th except with your companionship, empathy and trust,” he added.