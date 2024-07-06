TÜRKİYE
Lost city of Togu Balik discovered in ancestral homeland of Turks
Turkish academics from Izmir Katip Celebi University conducting joint archaeological excavations with support of TIKA in Mongolia.
The research is taking place in a 100-square-kilometre area encompassing the city ruins on the banks of the Tuul River. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 6, 2024

Excavation work in Tuul Valley, Mongolia, has conclusively proven that the area is the city of "Togu Balik," where the Nine Oghuzes lived and battled with the Gokturks.

Turkish academics from Izmir Katip Celebi University are conducting joint archaeological excavations with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Mongolia.

A 30-person team is participating in the excavation at the archaeological site believed to be Togu Balik, associated with the Nine Oghuzes (the tribes who founded the Uyghurs) mentioned in the inscriptions dating back to the era of ruler Bilge Qaghan and Kul Tigin, located in Tuul Valley, Mongolia.

The research is taking place in a 100-square-kilometre area encompassing the city ruins on the banks of the Tuul River.

