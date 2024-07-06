TÜRKİYE
Erdogan arrives in Berlin for Türkiye - Netherlands EURO 2024 quarterfinal
Türkiye booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Austria 2-1 earlier this week.
By Meryem Demirhan
July 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Berlin to watch the EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Erdogan was welcomed at Berlin airport by Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Türkiye's envoy to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen , and other officials.

The match will begin at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, 1900 GMT, and the winning team will advance to the semifinals in the tournament hosted by Germany.

Erdogan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Communications Director Cagatay Ozdemir.

Türkiye booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Austria 2-1 earlier this week.

