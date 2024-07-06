US President Joe Biden has defiantly rejected calls that he step aside from the presidential race against Republican opponent Donald Trump, presenting a challenge to fellow Democrats who are concerned his age will dissuade voters.

"I am running and gonna win again," Biden, 81, told supporters in a fiery speech in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday.

He then taped an ABC News interview in which he argued he is the best Democratic candidate to prevent Trump, who is 78, from regaining the White House in the November 5 election and that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him otherwise.

Biden faces an uprising within his own party to end his campaign after the shaky and halting debate performance against Trump on June 27, which includes donors, lawmakers, some Democratic officials and strategists.

The events on Friday, particularly the much-anticipated ABC interview, seemed to do little to temper some Democrats' concerns.

In the coming days party members could decide whether to back the president or move swiftly to push him aside and risk retribution from the White House if Biden refuses.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a virtual meeting on Sunday with senior House Democrats to discuss Biden’s candidacy and the path forward, NBC News reported.

Some Democratic House lawmakers are circulating two separate letters calling for Biden to step aside, House Democratic sources have said. Many of those lawmakers had been waiting to see the ABC News interview before moving forward.

Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota on Saturday, in a posting on X, became the fifth House Democrat to call for Biden "to step aside for the next generation of leadership."