Türkiye, Netherlands share goodwill ahead of EURO 2024 quarter-final
‘Sport can inspire, bridge differences and change the world,’ says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The quarter-final match between Türkiye and the Netherlands will begin at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, 1900 GMT. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 6, 2024

The Netherlands has shared a goodwill message ahead of the EURO 2024 match against Türkiye, wishing that "may the best team win."

“From the Republic of Türkiye to The Netherlands, we are sure many fans will be watching the game today,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“Sport can inspire, bridge differences and change the world. Our shared passion for sport brings Dutch and Turkish people closer together."

It ended the post with "Iyi olan kazansın," a phrase in Turkish that translates to: "May the best team win."

"The friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands will win!"

"Whether you call it 'futbol' or 'voetbal', it is the same game that fosters friendship," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in reply to the Dutch ministry's post.

"On the centenary of our Friendship Treaty, we hope that tonight’s game will reflect the good bonds of friendship between the Turkish and the Dutch peoples just as our war m messages do," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

It also included the phrase, "De vriendschap tussen Türkiye en Nederland zal winnen!" in Dutch, which means "The friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands will win!"

The quarter-final match between Türkiye and the Netherlands will begin at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, 1900 GMT.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
