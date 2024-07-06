Turkish supporters making their way to the European Championship quarterfinal against the Netherlands have made Grey Wolves sign that got a Turkish player banned from the match.

Thousands of people made the gesture again in the stadium during the Turkish national anthem before Saturday's game.

Berlin police said on X that the gesture, which is one of the national symbols deeply rooted in the Turkic culture, was “massively shown” by the fans on their way to the Olympiastadion.

The police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski acknowledged that showing the gesture is not banned in Germany.

Condemning the suspension