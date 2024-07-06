The Netherlands beat Türkiye 2-1 in a EURO 2024 quarterfinal match to reach the semifinals.

Türkiye took the lead on Saturday when Arda Guler's cross ended with an accurate header by defender Samet Akaydin in the mouth of the goal in the 35th minute at Olympiastadion.

Guler's long-range free kick hit the bottom left of the bar and went out in the 56th minute.

The Netherlands equalised with Stefan De Vrij's header in the 70th minute.

The Dutchmen took the lead with Cody Gakpo's touch in the mouth of the goal in the 76th minute.

Türkiye wasted several equalising chances in the second half.

The Netherlands will face England in the semifinal on Wednesday.