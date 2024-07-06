WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli media says CIA director, Mossad chief, Qatari premier, Egyptian intelligence head to participate in discussions.
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
People attend a demonstration against Israeli Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 6, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2024

An Israeli negotiating team will leave Monday for Qatar to continue talks on a hostage swap deal and ceasefire in Gaza with Palestinian factions, according to Israeli media, citing informed sources.

“CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel will participate in these discussions,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the sources, there is also a possibility that Burns will visit Israel later in the week to secure Tel Aviv's approval of the deal.

Barnea traveled to Doha on Friday for meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about the deal.

Protests demanding hostage swap

Thousands of Israelis protested Saturday in several cities, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza and early parliamentary elections, according to Israeli media.

Thousands in Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv demanded a hostage deal and that the government should not miss the opportunity again, said the sta te-run broadcasting authority.

Protesters chanted: “Deal Now” and raised banners with the slogan.

RECOMMENDED

Around 2,000 protested in Caesarea in northern Israel, demanding a hostage deal and early elections, it said.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that thousands demonstrated in several locations, including the Karqur intersection, Bat Hefer and Rehovot.

Demonstrators emphasised the need for a hostage deal "as soon as possible" and to not "miss the opportunity this time," it said.

The protesters also called for early parliamentary elections.

Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed informed sources, reported that a negotiating team "will leave next Monday to continue negotiations on the deal."

The head of Mossad, David Barnea, traveled to Doha on Friday for meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regarding the hostage deal and cease-fire in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Upon his return to Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that a negotiating team will depart for Qatar next week to continue discussions on the deal.

RelatedGaza ceasefire, prisoners swap efforts gain momentum
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal