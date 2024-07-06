An Israeli negotiating team will leave Monday for Qatar to continue talks on a hostage swap deal and ceasefire in Gaza with Palestinian factions, according to Israeli media, citing informed sources.

“CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel will participate in these discussions,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the sources, there is also a possibility that Burns will visit Israel later in the week to secure Tel Aviv's approval of the deal.

Barnea traveled to Doha on Friday for meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about the deal.

Protests demanding hostage swap

Thousands of Israelis protested Saturday in several cities, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza and early parliamentary elections, according to Israeli media.

Thousands in Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv demanded a hostage deal and that the government should not miss the opportunity again, said the sta te-run broadcasting authority.

Protesters chanted: “Deal Now” and raised banners with the slogan.