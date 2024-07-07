Sunday, July 7, 2024

1600 GMT — The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) called for an “independent investigation” into an Israeli attack that killed at least 16 Palestinians at a school housing displaced people in central Gaza.

The Israeli army claimed that it had targeted Palestinian gunmen inside the UN-run school in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday.

“Once again, UNRWA school hit by the Israeli Forces. The school, in the Middle Areas, was home to nearly 2,000 internally displaced," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X.

“A re-occurring claim (among others) from Israel is that our facilities are being used by Palestinian armed groups. These are claims that I take very seriously,” said Lazzarini. “It is exactly why I have repeatedly called for independent investigations to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible for attacks on UN premises or their misuse.”

The UNRWA chief said more than half of the agency’s facilities have been hit, killing 520 people and injuring nearly 1,600 others.

1644 GMT — Any Gaza deal must allow fighting until Israel's war goals are met: Netanyahu

Any Gaza ceasefire deal must allow Israel to keep fighting until it achieves its war objectives, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

He added that the deal must prohibit weapons "smuggling" to Hamas via the Gaza-Egypt border and should not allow thousands of armed "militants" to return to northern Gaza.

Israel will maximise the number of live hostages returned, Netanyahu said in a statement.

1637 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say half of Israeli navigation disrupted after attacks

Houthi attacks have disrupted half of the Israeli navigation, the Yemeni group has said.

“Our naval operations had an impact on the Israeli, US and British economies," Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

“Israeli navigation was disrupted by nearly half, and in the Red Sea, it was almost paralysed,” he added.

There has been no comment from Israel, the US or the UK on the Houthi claim.

1436 GMT — UK's new Premier Starmer calls for 'clear, urgent' need for Gaza ceasefire

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need for a "clear and urgent" ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave where Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in nine months and reduced it to rubble.

Speaking on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer "reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks," his office said in a statement.

He said "It was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively," the statement said.

According to a separate statement, Starmer also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

1329 GMT — Israeli politicians rule out Netanyahu will finalise hostage exchange deal

Israeli politicians rule out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finalise a hostage exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to local media.

Politicians, including senior members of Netanyahu's Likud Party, believe that the Israeli premier will not agree to a swap deal with Palestinians, Haaretz newspaper said.

Officials cite growing pressures on Netanyahu from his coalition partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against any swap deal with Hamas.

“Pressures exerted by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir against the deal will not allow the prime minister to violate their position," Haaretz said, citing officials.

They expressed doubts that Netanyahu could defy the position of the two far-right ministers without potentially destabilising the government.

1316 GMT — 4 killed as Israeli jets hit school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City, local authorities have said.

Fighter jets hit the Holy Family School where hundreds of displaced people have taken refuge west of Gaza City, witnesses said.

Gaza's Civil Defense Agency said that its medics had recovered the bodies of four people from the school after the attack.

1309 GMT — Overwhelming majority backs hostage exchange with Hamas: Israeli president

The vast majority of Israelis support a hostage exchange with Hamas, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said.

“Our commitment to bringing the hostages home is unwavering," Herzog said in a statement.

"The entire nation desires their return, with an overwhelming majority supporting the hostage exchange," he said. “It is the state's duty to ensure their return, which is a core part of our national consensus."

1233 GMT — Israeli air strike in Gaza City kills senior Hamas government official

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labour in the Palestinian enclave, local media has reported.

Ehab al Ghussein was killed along with three other people in the attack, according to the Civil Emergency Service.

1213 GMT — Jordan slams Israeli strike on UN-run school in central Gaza

Jordan has denounced an Israeli attack on a UN-run school housing displaced Palestinians, which left at least 16 people dead in central Gaza.

A Foreign Ministry statement called the Israeli attack "a blatant violation of international law, humanitarian principles, and basic human values, and a direct challenge to international calls for ending the war and safeguarding civilian lives."

"The recurrent assaults on humanitarian facilities and shelters, which are supposed to be safeguarded under international law, represent a blatant breach of international humanitarian law and international norms," it added.

The ministry repeated its calls for the international community and the UN Security Council to "take prompt and decisive actions to halt these atrocities and ensure international protection for Palestinian civilians."

1127 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan calls Israel to 'end inhumane massacres' in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Israel's actions in the region, urging it to halt "inhumane" attacks on Gaza.

"Israel should stop insisting on continuing these massacres and end these inhumane attacks," President Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Germany.

"To date, it is Israel that has insisted on attacks and continued massacres. It is Israel that tramples on human rights, and international law,” he added.

1112 GMT — 15 Palestinians arrested as Israeli forces raid several cities in West Bank

At least 15 more Palestinians were rounded up by Israeli forces in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.