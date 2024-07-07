Israel must abandon “its intention to spread conflicts to the region,” and the United States, Western countries must “stop supporting Israel in this regard,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Israel cannot continue this brutality and savagery any longer. Tel Aviv must stop insisting on carrying out these massacres and end these inhumane attacks,” Erdogan said, speaking to press on the plane returning from his visit to Germany on Sunday.

Erdogan reiterated that the international community, particularly Western countries, must increase their pressure on Israel.

“Until now, it is Israel that has insisted on attacks and continued the massacres. It is Israel that tramples on human rights and international law. Now they are threatening Lebanon to spread the conflicts.”

Ankara has been on the side of peace from the very beginning, the Turkish president stated.

“Türkiye is the country that has voiced the necessity of ending these conflicts and achieving a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders to ensure lasting peace," Erdogan added, emphasising the urgent need of achieving a permanent ceasefire.

Bilateral ties

Regarding relations with Syria, Erdogan noted, "Currently, more than 3 million refugees from Syria are in our country. We have reached a point where if Bashar al Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Türkiye, we will respond positively."

He added, "We will extend our invitation. Hopefully, with this invitation, we aim to bring Türkiye-Syria relations back to the same point as in the past."

Regarding a possible meeting in Türkiye, Erdogan said there are positive approaches from the Russian president and the Iraqi prime minister.