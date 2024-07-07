Two soldiers and six suspected gunmen were killed in two separate gun battles in India-administered Kashmir, police have said.

Kashmir police inspector general Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP on Sunday that authorities in the disputed territory had "carried out two different operations" in villages in the Kulgam district.

Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages.

"We have retrieved the bodies of two terrorists from Modergram, and four others from Frisal Chinnigam," said Birdi.

This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.