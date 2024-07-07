TÜRKİYE
Twin craters on Türkiye's Mount Agri become new destination for climbers
Climbers embark on an 8-9 hour climb to reach the meteor craters located in the Korhan Plateau on the northern side of the mountain.
Mount Agri stands at 5,137 metres and is the highest point in the country. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
July 7, 2024

The meteor craters located at an altitude of 3,500 metres on Mount Agri in the eastern Türkiye have become the new route for climbers.

Mount Agri, standing at 5,137 metres and the highest point in the country, attracts climbers from both domestic and international locations throughout the year.

With the start of the summer climbing season, climbers gather in groups to summit and complete their activities.

The two meteor craters situated on the northern side of the mountain have now become a new destination for climbers aiming for the peak.

Climbers embark on an 8-9 hour climb to reach the meteor craters located in the Korhan region.

Ali Ozturk, one of the climbers, told Anadolu Agency about his journey, saying "We started our climb from the 2,200-metre Korhan Plateau at 5 am (local time) and reached our destination around 2 pm."

Visiting the twin meteor craters on the northeastern slope of the mountain, he added:

"Mount Agri has unexplored places waiting to be discovered. This is a place that everyone, scientists, and climbers alike want to see."

