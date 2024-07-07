Iranian naval destroyer has sunk while it was being repaired in a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media has reported.

State-run IRNA news agency said on Sunday that the Sahand destroyer, being repaired at a wharf lost its balance due to water infiltration into the tanks.

The agency added that due to the low depth in the waters, it is possible to bring back the destroyer to balance.

It also reported that injured people were transferred to hospital. It did not elaborate.