French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday he will hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he will carry out his functions as long as required.

Attal made the comments after France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far-right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.

Gabriel Attal hailed that “no extremes,” referring to the far-right party National Rally (RN) and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP), secured an outright majority to govern the country.

“Tonight, the political formation that I represent in this campaign has no majority, I will submit my resignation to the president tomorrow morning,” Attal said.

The New Popular Front could win 180 to 205 seats in the parliament's lower chamber, the National Assembly, according to the latest projections based on the surveying company Ifop’s estimations.

Macron's snap elections