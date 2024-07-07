WORLD
Tjibaou: First pro-independence MP from New Caledonia since 1986
French-colonised territory in the Pacific archipelago has two seats in the National Assembly.
The Front de Liberation Nationale Kanak et Socialiste (FLNKS) candidate Emmanuel Tjibaou reacts after delivering a press conference in Dumbea, in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, on July 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2024

A pro-independence leader in New Caledonia has won a seat in the French National Assembly, for the first time in nearly four decades, public broadcaster Franceinfo reported.

A second round of snap elections announced by President Emmanuel Macron was held in the French overseas territory on Sunday, between 7 a.m. (2000GMT) and 5 p.m. (0600GMT), after a first round on June 30.

New Caledonia has two seats in the 577-seat lower chamber of the French parliament.

Over 222,000 voters were registered, and the turnout rate in the Pacific archipelago was 71.2 percent, compared to 60.02 percent in the first round.

Pro-independence candidate Emmanuel Tjibaou received 57.33 percent of the votes against loyalist Alcide Ponga (42.67 percent), according to preliminary results.

Tjibaou, son of Kanak leader Jean-Marie Tjibaou, who was assassinated in 1989, thus became the first pro-independence candidate who secured a seat in the National Assembly since 1986.

Electoral reform

RECOMMENDED

In the other constituency, loyalist Nicolas Metzdorf got 52.41 percent of the votes, while his rival pro-independence politician Omayra Naisseline received 47.59 percent.

President Macron dissolved the parliament and announced early elections after the far-right National Rally swept more than 31 percent of the vote in the European Parliament elections on June 9.

He also announced on June 12 the suspension of the much-contested electoral reform plan in New Caledonia.

The scheme had provoked riots in May in the archipelago that lasted for weeks. At least seven people died and over 370 were injured in the violence.

If changes to the electoral rules were adopted, French nationals who have lived on the island nation for at least 10 years would have been eligible to vote in local elections.

Locals, however, were concerned that the changes would dilute the indigenous Kanak population's vote.

SOURCE:AA
