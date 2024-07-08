Monday, July 8, 2024

1837 GMT — Senior US officials are in Cairo for talks to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but gaps still remain between the two sides, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said.

"We've been working this very, very hard. And there are still some gaps that remain in the two sides in the positions, but we wouldn't have sent a team over there if we didn't think that we had a shot here," Kirby said.

"We're trying to close those gaps as best we can," he added.

More updates 👇

1857 GMT — Episcopal Church protests closure of Gaza hospital by Israeli army

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem has protested the closure of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City following Israeli evacuation orders.

In a statement, the church said the hospital was "compelled to close" by the evacuation orders and military assaults in the city.

“We regret to announce that the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital has been forced to close by the Israeli army,” the statement said.

1826 GMT — US, Israeli spy chiefs to visit Qatar for Gaza talks

US and Israeli intelligence chiefs will travel to Qatar on Wednesday for discussions on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP news agency.

CIA director William Burns and the head of Israel's Mossad David Barnea "are travelling to Doha on Wednesday", the source said adding they would meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar has been engaged in months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, in efforts to reach a truce in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

Barnea had been in Doha on Friday amid a fresh push by negotiators to reach a deal. Egypt was also due to hold meetings this week.

1814 GMT — Israeli ops could have ‘disastrous repercussions’ on Gaza talks: Hamas

Hamas has warned that Israel’s expanding military assaults in Gaza City and the displacement of thousands of residents could have “disastrous repercussions” for talks aimed at a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.

The resistance group has said in a statement that its top political leader Ismail Haniyeh warned mediators of the "collapse" of the negotiations, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army would bear "full responsibility."

1801 GMT — Israeli defence minister calls for ‘not missing’ Gaza truce opportunity

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called for not missing the current opportunity to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that includes a prisoner swap with Hamas.

"The military pressure has created conditions that allow us to move forward with a deal, the military will know how to halt and how to return to combat as needed," Gallant said during a meeting with families of hostages held in Gaza.

"We need to take advantage of the military pressure to push forward with a deal and not to miss it," he added.

1655 GMT — Destruction prevails in Gaza’s Khan Younis amid Israeli assault: UN

Destruction prevails "everywhere" in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"Driving through Khan Younis today, any remaining buildings are hanging by a thread. Huge craters along rubble-filled roads, little hope for those remaining here," UNRWA Communication Office Louise Wateridge said in a statement.

Wateridge published a two-minute video documenting massive destruction in the city. "Everywhere you look, destruction," she said.

1626 GMT — Canada urges Israel to reverse new West Bank settlement plan

Canada has urged the Israeli government to reverse a decision to approve new settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, saying the move was in contravention of international law.

"Canada firmly opposes the government of Israel’s decision to approve new settlements in the (occupied) West Bank. Unilateral actions, such as financially weakening the Palestinian Authority and expanding settlements is in contravention of international law," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on social media X.

1629 GMT — Italy's Meloni, Netanyahu agree more aid is needed for Gaza

Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni agreed with her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s civilians needs to be reinforced, Meloni’s office has said.

"In the call, the shared assessment that humanitarian assistance for Gaza’s civilian population needs to be reinforced emerged," her office said about the content of a phone call the two premiers had.

The pair also agreed that an increase in tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border needs to be avoided, her office added.

1602 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu puts hurdles in front of Gaza truce: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas in a statement has said that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is putting hurdles in front of ceasefire negotiations amid ongoing talks aimed at reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza.

The group also has called on mediators to interfere against what it called "manoeuvres and crimes" by Netanyahu.

1319 GMT — Three Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes launch fresh attacks in Gaza

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli shelling targeted a group of civilians west of Gaza, leaving one person dead and two injured, the sources said.

Two more people lost their lives and several others were injured in an Israeli strike in the Sabra neighbourhood, the sources added.

Additionally, eight people, including children, were injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of Palestinians in Saftawi north of Gaza, witnesses said.

1359 GMT — Israel orders Palestinians to ‘immediately’ leave areas in Gaza

The Israeli army has ordered Palestinian residents in several areas in Gaza to leave immediately.

Such orders usually precede air strikes, artillery, and ground attacks by the Israeli army, indicating that these areas will see intense combat.

“Urgent call to all residents and displaced persons in the Sabra, Rimal, Tel al Hawa, and Daraj areas. You must evacuate immediately to shelters in Deir al Balah in the humanitarian zone,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

1239 GMT — Israeli minister Smotrich rules out involvement in Gaza ceasefire

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said a ceasefire and captive swap deal under discussion to end the war in Gaza would constitute a defeat for Israel and he wants no part of it.

"This deal is a defeat and humiliation of Israel," Smotrich told a meeting of the party he leads, which is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition.

"Mr. Prime Minister, this is not an absolute victory. This is a total failure. We will not be part of a deal of surrender to Hamas."

1214 GMT — Malnutrition kills six-year-old Palestinian

A six-year-old Palestinian boy, Hikmat Raad Badir, has died of severe malnutrition caused by a crippling Israeli blockade in central Gaza, according to his uncle.

Ahmed Badir said his family had been displaced from northern Gaza to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah.

"We went there in the hope of getting the necessary medical care and essential nourishment for Hikmat," he told Anadolu. "Unfortunately, here too, there are no suitable foods for children or even treatment, so his health deteriorated."

"It's not only children who suffer from malnutrition, but adults too amid harsh living conditions due to the Israeli war," he added.

1141 GMT — Israel kills another Hezbollah member in clashes

Another Hezbollah member was killed in border clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, the group has said.

Hezbollah identified the slain operative as Mustafa Salman, also known as Abu Hassan, 33, without providing any details about the circumstances of his death.

At least 362 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with the Israeli forces on Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run news agency, NNA, reported that Israeli fighter jets struck the Qlaileh plain south of Tyre late Sunday, resulting in one death and another injury, though the identities of the victims were not disclosed.

1030 GMT — Death toll in Gaza rises to 38,193 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

At least 40 more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attack in the past 24 hours across Gaza, raising the overall death toll to 38,193, including more than 15,983 children and 10,637 women, the enclave's ministry said.

At least 75 Palestinians have also been injured, raising the total number of injuries since October 7 to 87,903, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.