By June 19, 2024, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 37,396 people had been killed in Gaza since last October, according to a report by the prestigious medical journal The Lancet.

These figures, while contested by Israeli authorities, are supported by Israeli intelligence, the UN, and WHO, and are backed by independent analyses comparing changes in UNRWA staff deaths with those reported by the Ministry.

The destruction of infrastructure in Gaza has made data collection increasingly difficult, forcing the Health Ministry to rely on information from media sources and first responders.

As of May 10, 2024, 30 percent of the 35,091 deaths were unidentified.

Due to these challenges, the reported death toll is likely an underestimate, with significant numbers of bodies still buried in rubble and indirect deaths expected to multiply the total toll.