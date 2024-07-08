Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim has said that relations between Türkiye and Qatar rapidly develop in all areas and have a "strategic character based on mutual trust."

Serim, speaking to the Al Jazeera news network on Sunday about his visit to Qatar and current international developments, said he was very pleased to visit Qatar after two years.

He expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown by Qatari officials and noted that he has had regular contacts with Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Rashid Al Khater, regarding humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza since March.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, Türkiye and Qatar have been responsible for a significant portion of the aid delivered to Gaza," he said.

He noted that the relationship between the two countries is built on "brotherly" sentiments and that significant progress has been made in all areas.

Emphasising continuous contact between the two countries, Serim referred to high-level mutual visits and meetings.

Palestinian cause