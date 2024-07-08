A landslide triggered by torrential rains has crashed onto an unauthorised gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said.

About 35 villagers were digging for grains of gold in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in the remote Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province on Monday.

Tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried the villagers, Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo’s Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson said.

He also said rescuers saved five injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday.

Rescuers are still searching for 19 others who were reported missing, he said.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by heavy rain and blocked roads covered with thick mud and debris,” Ilahude said.

He said rescuers were having difficulty in evacuating three of the recovered bodies.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said torrential rains that have pounded the area since Saturday also broke an embankment, causing floods of up to 3 metres in five villages in Bone Bolango.

Nearly 300 houses were affected and more than 1,000 people have fled for safety.