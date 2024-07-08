The leftist New Popular Front alliance, which won France's second round of early general elections, has secured 178 seats in parliament, the Interior Ministry announced.

According to the election results announced by the ministry on Monday, the New Popular Front alliance of four leftist parties won the majority in the National Assembly in the second round of snap elections on July 7.

President Emmanuel Macron's alliance Renaissance party won 150 seats in parliament, while the far-right National Rally (RN) got 125.

Voter turnout was 66.6 percent, according to the official announcement.

With these results, no alliance or party could secure an absolute majority of 289 deputies in the parliament.

The number of Macron alliance’s seats, which currently has 250 deputies, has decreased to 150.

The number of RN deputies has increased from 89 to 125.

The leftist alliance up from 150 to 178 seats.

Following the RN's victory with approximately 33 percent of the vote in the first round of the French general elections on June 30, Macron and the leftist parties engaged in tacit cooperation.