Five people have been killed, including two children, when their vehicle hit a Russian mine in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, the governor said.

"A car hit an enemy mine, killing a 53-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby," Governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media on Monday.

The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on May 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine's northeast was intended to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russia's border Belgorod region from shelling.

Russian forces made their most significant territorial gains in 18 months during the first days of the major ground assault in the area, capturing several Ukrainian border villages and forcing thousands from their homes.

However, officials have said the thrust has since stalled in recent weeks after Washington partially lifted restrictions on using United States-donated weapons to strike inside Russia.

Also on Monday, Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets, Ukraine’s air force said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kiev.