Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit on Monday at 2121GMT from SpaceX’s Kennedy facility in Florida.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Monday that the launch will mark Türkiye as one of the 11 countries capable of producing satellites through its own means.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to broadcast a video message after the launch, while Uraloglu will also establish a live connection from the Kennedy Space Center.

“Turksat 6A will set off with a propulsion system after the launch, reaching its permanent orbit at 42 degrees East, where we plan to conduct orbital tests for a month,” said Uraloglu.

The minister noted that Turksat 6A will widen the country’s satellite coverage and meet the television broadcasting needs.

“India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which were not served by currently operating satellites, will be covered with Turksat 6A, reaching 5 billion people,” the minister added.

10 years in the making

Turksat 6A has been some 10 years in the making.

Turksat 1C, the successor of the first communications satellite Turksat 1B, was launched in 1995, followed by Turksat 2A in 2001, Turksat 3A in 2008, Turksat 4B in 2014, Turksat 5A in 2021, and Turksat 5B in 2022.

Turkish engineers took part in Turksat’s construction of the 4A and 4B satellites, as well as in the design, production, and testing phases of 5A and 5B.