The Israeli army has announced that it launched a ground assault in Gaza against targets including the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), claiming it housed weapons and investigation and detention rooms.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement on Monday that the operation is based on intelligence that indicates the presence of "Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure, and operatives in Gaza."

Referring to the attack on UNRWA headquarters, the Israeli army alleged that the building housed weapons, investigation and detention rooms of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The army said it had previously conducted "operations" in the area "to eliminate Hamas operatives and destroy an underground tunnel route beneath the compound."

During the recent offensive, the Israeli army reportedly used loudspeakers to warn civilians to leave the building, promising a safe passage for noncombatants.

When the ground offensive began, the army statement said it warned civilians about military actions in the area, claiming that a route would be opened to allow uninvolved civilians to be evacuated.

UNRWA has yet to respond to the Israeli military attack on its headquarters.

Several Palestinians killed