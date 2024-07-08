Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over election victory and discussed bilateral ties.

During a phone call, the leaders also discussed regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Monday.

Erdogan expressed his confidence that relations between Ankara and Tehran will continue to develop in every realm in the new era with the strength of deep-rooted history between the two countries, it added.

Erdogan also wished Pezeshkian success in his new post.