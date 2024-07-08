TÜRKİYE
Erdogan congratulates Iran's new president Pezeshkian
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Masoud Pezeshkian also discuss regional, global issues during phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate says.
Erdogan wished Pezeshkian success in his new post. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
July 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over election victory and discussed bilateral ties.

During a phone call, the leaders also discussed regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Monday.

Erdogan expressed his confidence that relations between Ankara and Tehran will continue to develop in every realm in the new era with the strength of deep-rooted history between the two countries, it added.

Erdogan also wished Pezeshkian success in his new post.

Iran's ninth president

The reformist candidate and former Health Minister Pezeshkian won Iran's July 5 presidential run-off with 53.7 percent of the votes, becoming the country's ninth president since 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Iran's presidential election followed the tragic helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19, which claimed the lives of the country's then-President Ebrahim Raisi, and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
