On June 19, Palestinian journalist Maha Hussaini noticed she was being smeared by pro-Israel accounts on X. “They’re late this time,” she told fellow journalists, betraying a hint of sarcasm.

Nine days earlier, Hussaini had been awarded the International Women’s Media Fund’s Courage in Journalism Award for her reporting in Gaza.

Now she was at the receiving end of a well-coordinated attack led by a conservative US media outlet: the Washington Free Beacon. They shared old posts by Hussaini, accusing her of being ‘linked to terrorism’ and ‘supporting anti-Semitism’.

“This is very typical,” Hussaini told TRT World. “Every year, dozens of Palestinian journalists are nominated for international awards. Every time, there’s a systematic effort to intimidate us into silence. But I suppose we’re used to it now,” she said.

Hussaini believes the accusations that were made against her are not even worth responding to because they are “misleading”.

“I haven’t said anything that contradicts international law or human rights. I’m talking about facts,” she said.

Back in November 2020, two days after she received the Martin Adler Prize by the Rory Peck Fund, trolls came after her.

“That one (online campaign) was even bigger,” she recalled. “Pro-Israel individuals even approached the institution to rescind the award.”

This time around, however, she was surprised by how quickly IWMF buckled under pressure. She first learned about it through Zionist accounts celebrating the news on social media, even before she was formally contacted by the organisation.