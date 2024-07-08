Nine months into this hellish war, things just keep getting worse. Since Israel invaded Rafah in May, there have been no exit points from Gaza. Everyone I know who is still alive there remains trapped.

They closed the Rafah gate and then intensified the bombing.

Gazans have already evacuated their homes and tents many times, but since the assault in Rafah has intensified, all I know is that my family, like thousands of others, are sleeping on the street. No shelter. No water. No food.

Their tents have been burnt, there is no fresh water and the sea water that was once drunk out of desperation is contaminated, while the sea itself has become a point of attack through Israeli air raids. As for food, there are no aid trucks and whatever is available within Gaza is being sold for extortionate prices.

'Phase C'

Last week, I heard that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that we are in Phase C of operations.

This is supposed to mean an end to the most intense fighting. I understand it's because they want to send Israeli soldiers to the northern border with Lebanon to focus on the war there.

But in fact, the reality is that Phase C is just a new way to try and kill us. There are no safe areas.

Israel has been attacking whole neighbourhoods in the south of Gaza. That means there are thousands more people whose homes have been destroyed.

On Monday, the Israeli army carried out a surprise attack in Khan Younis, just weeks after a sudden withdrawal of the troops. They returned threatening residential neighbourhoods, and evacuated the European Hospital, causing further displacement.

Mohamed Nasman, a nurse at the hospital told me: "Suddenly, the army began communicating with residents, displaced people, and medical teams via recorded messages requesting us to evacuate, including from the Fukhari area, where the hospital is located.

"After the wounded were evacuated to Nasser hospital, our hospital went out of service, so we decided on the second day to leave the hospital for fear of siege and storming."

Meanwhile, in the north of Gaza in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, Israeli forces conducted a military operation that forced thousands more to leave, heading towards the already beleaguered south.

Continued displacement

Eyewitnesses there, like my friend Rawan Qwider, told me that she was looking out of her glassless window, through the frame, and witnessed hundreds of people walking, clutching their belongings.

“It looked like they were displaced from somewhere, but I did not give importance to the matter and said that there were definitely people returning to their home,” Qwider said.

Nobody knew what was happening.

As she continued to watch, she saw an Israeli tank coming behind the people. There were other families that were screaming as they left their homes without anything. Small children that had left their homes without fully dressing.

“The sound of screaming, children crying, heavy black clouds with rockets and the smell of the phosphorus covers the place, with the sound of the F16 jets and Israeli tanks.”

The Israeli military were using all types of weapons to destroy the neighbourhood and terrorise its residents.