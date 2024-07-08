Washington DC — NATO allies in Washington DC summit will announce new security pledges to Ukraine including creating a new military command in Germany that will help Kiev develop its future force before Ukraine is integrated into the trans-Atlantic military alliance, a senior US official has revealed.

"Allies will stand up a new NATO military command in Germany that will leverage NATO's institutional strengths to coordinate training and equipping and help Ukraine developments future force," Ambassador Michael Carpenter, Senior Advisor for Europe at the National Security Council, told media at the US State Department on Monday.

The United States is hosting the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC from July 9-11. President Joe Biden's special adviser, who was providing an overview of events, said the new command will leverage the bloc's institutional strengths to coordinate training and equipping and help Ukraine developments future force.

"Allies will also announce a pledge of security assistance to Ukraine. That will include up to 40 billion euro [$43.3B] in support over the next year. In addition, NATO will appoint a civilian senior representative in Kiev to act as a focal point for NATO engagement with Ukrainian authorities," he said.

Regarding what NATO allies will say about Ukraine's membership path in the summit declaration, Carpenter, said "The language will be clear and forceful."

The summit declaration "will recognise Ukraine's vital ongoing reform efforts and demonstrate allied support for Ukraine on its path to NATO membership."

Carpenter argued that Ukraine is making progress despite dire predictions, citing $61 billion in US support, $50 billion in loan agreed in recent G-7 summit and 20 bilateral security agreements that he said will help sustain Ukraine's future force.

"And that will be that bridge to membership… Ukraine will be fully ready one day to plug and play with the rest of the alliance," he added.

Biden is hosting 38 heads of delegations in the American capital for a historic summit to celebrate 75th anniversary of the NATO's founding.

That includes the leaders of 31 NATO allies, as well as NATO partners including Ukraine, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the European Union.

