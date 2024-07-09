Tropical Storm Beryl has slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses and unleashing heavy rains that prompted dozens of high-water rescues.

Texas state and local officials warned on Monday it could take several days to restore power after Beryl came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane and toppled ten transmission lines and knocked down trees that took down power lines.

Within hours, Beryl had weakened into a tropical storm, far less powerful than the Category 5 behemoth that tore a deadly path of destruction through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean last weekend.

But the winds and rains of the fast-moving storm were still powerful enough to knock down hundreds of trees that had already been teetering in water-saturated earth, and strand dozens of cars on flooded roadways. As it moved inland, the storm still threatened to spawn tornados.

"We're not past any difficult conditions," said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Governor Greg Abbott is out of the country, warning it would be a "multiple-day process to get power restored."

Houston took a hard hit as CenterPoint Energy reported more than 2 million homes and businesses without power in and around the nation's fourth-largest city.

Patrick said the company was bringing in thousands of additional workers to restore power, with top priority for places such as nursing homes and assisted living centres.