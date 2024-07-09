CULTURE
Hollywood reassess firearm safety after 'wake up call' from 'Rust' tragedy
Actor Alec Baldwin goes on trial for involuntary manslaughter this Tuesday after he pointed a prop gun in the direction of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and fired a live round.
During the course, Merrick underlines that Rust was "underbudgeted." He believes that led to a series of failures, culminating in an "industrial accident." / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
July 9, 2024

In a studio near Los Angeles, a group of filmmakers practice framing a close-up of a rubber gun held by an actor, when they are suddenly interrupted.

"He's pointing the gun directly at the crew — it's exactly what happened on 'Rust'", said Dutch Merrick, a veteran armourer who offers training on gun safety in movies.

"Who's going to raise that and speak up, if they see this situation?" he demands.

Merrick is referring to the infamous tragedy that took place in October 2021 on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's low-budget Western "Rust."

That day, Baldwin pointed a prop gun in the direction of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He believed the revolver contained only blank bullets, but a live round struck Hutchins.

Baldwin goes on trial for involuntary manslaughter this Tuesday.

"It was a wake up call to me," said Virginia Brazier, one of the group attending Merrick's training course.

She works as a production manager, responsible for hiring film crews, including armorers and prop masters.

"I want to know what questions to ask people, to make sure that I'm vetting and doing proper recruiting to make sure that we're safe on set," she said.

'Golden rules'

During the course, Merrick underlines that Rust was "underbudgeted." He believes that led to a series of failures, culminating in an "industrial accident."

He teaches students simple ways to help identify blank bullets, such as their characteristic ridged tips.

And he makes attendees learn and repeat aloud the three "golden rules" of gun safety.

Always point the gun in a safe direction. Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire. And always treat a firearm as if it were loaded.

These are valuable basics for an industry set on edge by the "Rust" tragedy, said Ryan Taylor, an assistant director.

"A lot of the crew members in general are just a bit more nervous," he said, at the workshop.

Crew members often now want to inspect props themselves, and want any rounds contained within prop guns to have been "fully shown" before use, said Taylor.

While the "Rust" tragedy prompted some calls for banning firearms from sets altogether, Hollywood has generally preferred less radical measures.

Industry guidelines on firearm use were revised last winter for the first time in 20 years. Among other changes, they now specify that only an armorer can hand a weapon to an actor.

On "Rust," prosecutors said Baldwin was handed the gun by the film's first assistant director, who later pled guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

