Residents of Kyaukme in northern Myanmar are counting their dead and picking through rubble following fresh fighting that shredded a Beijing-brokered ceasefire between the junta and an alliance of armed ethnic groups.

Last week fighters from the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) took control of the town of 30,000 — on the main trade route to China — in the latest setback for the military as it battles opponents across the country.

But air and artillery strikes, as well as rocket attacks, have gutted parts of the northern Shan State town, leaving buildings without roofs or windows, and residents desperate to flee.

Kyaukme resident Kyaw Paing said his home was damaged by a huge blast after he saw a military plane fly overhead.

"Pieces of body — head, hands and legs — were scattered on my roof when the bomb hit some houses nearby," he said.

"Seven people were killed here, and there was huge damage. I don’t want to live this poor, miserable life in the war... I feel so sad."

Related UN warns of further 'atrocities' against ethnic Rakhine in Myanmar

Myriad armed groups

Some have given shelter and training to opponents of the military's 2021 coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunged the country into turmoil.