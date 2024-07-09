At least five Indian soldiers have been killed and five others wounded after being ambushed by gunmen in India-administered Kashmir, officials have said.

No insurgent group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday.

The attack took place in the Kathua district of the Indian-administered Kashmir while the military was on a routine patrol, a police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters.

Police and army reinforcements were rushed to the area, a massive cordon was set up and a search operation was underway, the officer said.

The attacks were the latest in a flurry of violence that erupted on Sunday when police said two clashes killed two Indian army soldiers and six gunmen in the Kulgam district.

Earlier in the day, gunmen fired at an army camp in the district of Rajouri, wounding a soldier.